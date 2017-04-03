Crime

April 3, 2017 12:53 PM

Kansas City police identify man who was shot to death in 4400 block of Norwood

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A man fatally shot in Kansas City early Sunday was identified Monday as 54-year-old Samuel Lloyd.

Kansas City police said that Lloyd died at a hospital after he was shot just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Norwood Avenue on Kansas City’s far east side.

Police said that a suspect was taken into custody after the shooting.

According to Jackson County court records, a person who lives at the same address listed in court records for Lloyd was charged Sunday with illegal firearm possession.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Uniting States of marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos