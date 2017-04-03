Kansas City police identify man who was shot to death in 4400 block of Norwood

A man fatally shot in Kansas City early Sunday was identified Monday as 54-year-old Samuel Lloyd.
Kansas City police said that Lloyd died at a hospital after he was shot just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Norwood Avenue on Kansas City’s far east side.
Police said that a suspect was taken into custody after the shooting.
According to Jackson County court records, a person who lives at the same address listed in court records for Lloyd was charged Sunday with illegal firearm possession.
