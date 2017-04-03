Reward for information in Kansas City man’s Feb. 12 homicide rises to $12,000

The reward being offered for information about the Feb. 27 homicide of David L. Lenox has grown to $12,000.
Overland Chauffeured Services of Leawood and Diane Forgy, company president who, along with her sister, were lifelong friends of Lenox, added money to the reward fund, the Kansas City Crime Commission said Monday.
Lenox, 66, was shot while walking his dogs. He was only a few steps away from his front door at Willow Creek Apartments when the shooting occurred. Investigators have not determined a motive for the slaying.
Officers responded to a report of a body sprawled in the parking lot inside the gated apartment complex. They found Lenox, who later died.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
