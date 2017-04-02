Man dies after being shot in residential neighborhood on Kansas City’s East Side

A man died early Sunday after he was shot in a residential neighborhood on Kansas City’s East Side.
Police responded to reports of a shooting about 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Norwood Avenue.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews rushed the man to a hospital, where he died hours later.
Police have a person in custody.
Police Chief Darryl Forté said on Twitter that detectives were waiting for a search warrant to search a house in the neighborhood.
.@kcpolice investigating homicide 44th Norwood. Possible suspect in custody. Male victim died at hospital. Detectives applying for warrant. pic.twitter.com/ja95Ko8wyU— chiefforte (@ChiefForte) April 2, 2017
