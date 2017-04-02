Crime

April 2, 2017 8:56 AM

Man dies after being shot in residential neighborhood on Kansas City’s East Side

By Robert A. Cronkleton

A man died early Sunday after he was shot in a residential neighborhood on Kansas City’s East Side.

Police responded to reports of a shooting about 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Norwood Avenue.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews rushed the man to a hospital, where he died hours later.

Police have a person in custody.

Police Chief Darryl Forté said on Twitter that detectives were waiting for a search warrant to search a house in the neighborhood.

