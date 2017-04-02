Man dies after being shot in residential neighborhood on Kansas City’s East Side

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline Pause

1:56 Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signs sex trafficking law

4:13 Mayor Sly James asserts 'the state of our city is strong'

2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

1:40 More than a hundred volunteers beautified the River Market neighborhood with their hands

20:45 Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017?

0:58 Danny Duffy's grandmother also played baseball ... and she was a lefty

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers