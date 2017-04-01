$4,000 reward offered in unsolved 2005 KC homicide

A $4,000 reward has been offered for information to aid in the investigation of a 2005 homicide in Kansas City.
The Kansas City Police Department and the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers announced the reward Saturday on the 12-year anniversary of the April 1, 2005 homicide of Jeffrey Daniels.
A family friend recently added to the reward fund, police said.
According to authorities, a witness told police that Daniels had observed several men responsible for a 2002 shooting incident that left Daniels partially paralyzed across the street from his home in the 2900 block of Park Avenue.
Daniels was found dead from gunshot wounds about 3 p.m. in front of his home after an exchange of gunfire with the assailants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
TIPS may also be submitted electronically at www.KCcrimestoppers.com.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
