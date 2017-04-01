Woman stabbed in Olathe early Saturday morning

A woman was transferred to the hospital after an early morning stabbing in Olathe Saturday.
Police were called to the 1900 block of East Stratford Road about 6:45 a.m. The suspect had left the scene prior to their arrival.
The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was later located at Interstate 435 and Kansas 10. An ambulance was called to the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for further details.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
