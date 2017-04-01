Crime

April 1, 2017 9:03 AM

Woman stabbed in Olathe early Saturday morning

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

A woman was transferred to the hospital after an early morning stabbing in Olathe Saturday.

Police were called to the 1900 block of East Stratford Road about 6:45 a.m. The suspect had left the scene prior to their arrival.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was later located at Interstate 435 and Kansas 10. An ambulance was called to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further details.

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Surveillance video shows robbery that led to Independence officer shooting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos