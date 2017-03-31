Olathe man accused of exposing himself may be tied to other lewd acts

An Olathe man was arrested one day before his 28th birthday after he was accused of exposing himself to a woman while driving early Friday near Strang Line Road.
Matthew DeLair was charged in Johnson County with one count of lewd and lascivious behavior. He was later released on his own recognizance.
According to Fox 4, a woman called Olathe police about 12:30 a.m. Friday and said she was driving near 119th and Strang Line Road when a man exposed himself to her.
DeLair was later arrested at his home, the station reported.
The station also reported police were investigating whether DeLair is the same man seen in surveillance photos of a man suspected of exposing himself in January.
In that case, police said a man exposed himself to three women at three different Olathe businesses, including a store in the 15300 block of West 119th Street and another in the 1000 block of West Santa Fe.
DeLair, who turns 28 Saturday, is due in court Thursday.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
