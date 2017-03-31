Olathe man accused of exposing himself may be tied to other lewd acts

0:59 Police captain describes burglars fleeing, shooting at officers Pause

1:43 Neighbor describes police-involved shooting

0:35 Robbery victim's son talks about his father's recovery

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer

1:40 Red Bridge YMCA and Initiative PB&J will attempt world record

2:21 Lyric Washington-Gaw stared death in the face 'and gave it a raspberry'

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

33:44 Breaking down the end of KU basketball season and looking ahead to 2017-18