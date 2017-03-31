Police identify man, woman found dead after Colorado Avenue house fire

2:21 Lyric Washington-Gaw stared death in the face 'and gave it a raspberry' Pause

1:40 Red Bridge YMCA and Initiative PB&J will attempt world record

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

2:50 See inside new Church of the Resurrection in Leawood

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:09 Fans react to KU's Elite Eight loss to Oregon

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

1:52 Despite support, anxiety runs high in Olathe immigrant community