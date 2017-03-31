Police identify man, woman found dead after Colorado Avenue house fire

Kansas City police have identified two people found dead after a house fire in the 400 block of Colorado Avenue earlier this week.
Jerry Beggs, 27, and Andrea Jackson, 47, were found dead in a two-story house near the corner of Colorado and Smart avenues, in the Northeast area.
Fire officials responded to the fire at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, and extinguished the blaze by 5 p.m.
At the time, a police spokesman said the fire did not appear suspicious but an investigation would continue.
According to previous Star reporting, neighbors said that the house had been vacant and partly boarded up for a long time, but that Beggs and Jackson stayed inside the house at night.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
Comments