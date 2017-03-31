Man tells Kansas City police he was carjacked by armed robber

Kansas City police are investigating a carjacking that happened early Friday in the 300 block of Topping Avenue.
Officers were sent to the incident about 5:45 a.m. The victim said he was getting into his car to go to work when he was approached by the armed robber.
The robber pointed a handgun at the victim and ordered him to step out of his car.
Once the victim was outside of his car, the robber demanded his wallet. The armed robber then drove away in the victim’s car.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
