March 30, 2017 6:59 PM

One dead after shooting near 22nd Street, Glendale Avenue in Kansas City, Kan.

By Toriano Porter

Police were investigating a shooting that killed a person Thursday in Kansas City, Kan.

The shooting was reported about 6:10 p.m. near North 22nd Street and Glendale Avenue.

This is a breaking news story. Check www.kansascity.com for updates as more information becomes available.

