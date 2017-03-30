Video shows scene of Independence robbery that led to officer’s shooting

Surveillance from a neighbor’s house captured the chaotic scene Wednesday that led to an Independence police officer’s shooting.
Two people approach the residence and briefly speak with the homeowner before walking away. They return moments later, and then the video skips to police arriving at the residence.
It later shows the robbery victim’s SUV bursting through the closed garage door. Officers quickly surround the SUV and repeatedly fire gunshots as it flees. Smoke from the officers’ weapons also is visible.
Paramedics and fire crews arrive and place the injured police officer on a gurney. An ambulance then speeds away.
“I am unhappy that this sort of thing has taken place,” said Michael Nielson, who lives nearby. “This has been a very quiet, nice neighborhood.”
At one point during the commotion, Nielsen said he estimated between 30 to 40 police officers and investigators had converged on the crime scene.
“It’s a true tragedy, and it shouldn’t have happened,” he said. “There’s no excuse for it.”
