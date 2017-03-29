Former Johnson County massage therapist accused of videotaping nude women

1:43 Neighbor describes police-involved shooting Pause

4:13 Mayor Sly James asserts 'the state of our city is strong'

1:18 Learn the basics of ECMO for lungs

1:58 Woman's KC house is nearly stolen with a piece of paper

1:09 Fans react to KU's Elite Eight loss to Oregon

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

2:21 Massive fire in Overland Park

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting