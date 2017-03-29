Former Johnson County massage therapist accused of videotaping nude women

A former Johnson County massage therapist was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on charges of secretly videotaping women as they undressed.
Daniel Justin Gorski waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Johnson County District Court where he is charged with three counts of breach of privacy and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Gorski, 30, worked as a massage therapist at a chiropractic clinic in Gardner.
According to court documents, Gardner police began investigating Gorski last year after his girlfriend reported finding a computer flash drive containing images of women undressing or nude.
He was initially charged last October with illegally filming one victim.
On Monday, prosecutors added charges involving two other alleged victims. The crimes allegedly occurred between January 2015 and last October, according to the documents.
After waiving Wednesday’s hearing, Gorski’s lawyer entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.
A judge then bound Gorski over for trial and scheduled his next court hearing for May 8.
Gorski spent 127 days in jail before posting bond earlier this month. He is required to be on house arrest with GPS monitoring as a condition of bond.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
