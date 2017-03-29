Limited tickets remain for World War I centennial April 6 in Kansas City

About 500 tickets remain available for the April 6 commemoration in Kansas City of the centennial of the United States’ entry into World War I.
Tickets must be reserved online at ww1cc.org/april6
About 3,000 individual tickets were set aside for the public in addition to invited guests at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.
Guests with tickets must be on the Liberty Memorial grounds by 9 a.m. The main ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Enter only at Main Street and Pershing Road. Shuttle buses will run to the memorial.
There will be no seats but cushions or blankets are allowed. Food, drink, weapons, backpacks and purses are not allowed.
The ceremony will be live streamed. Find a link at worldwar1centennial.org
