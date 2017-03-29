Students asked to provide tips about anonymous threats against Oak Park High School

Authorities have asked people, especially students, to come forward with tips about who made the anonymous threats against Oak Park High School Monday.
The Clay County Sheriff and the Greater KC Crime Stoppers, which runs the TIPS Hotline, said that while the investigation continues, information is needed about those responsible for the threats, which is considered a felony.
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and/or the filing of felony charges. The tips can be made anonymously.
No explosives or suspicious devices were found inside the Kansas City, North, high school after threats were phoned into police Monday morning.
Authorities, however, evacuated everyone — 1,472 students and 130 staff members — from the building so that the Kansas City Police Department bomb and arson investigators could methodically search each room and beneath parked vehicles.
The image of students with their hands on their heads as they walked single file to awaiting buses was disconcerting to some parents.
Anyone with information about the threats is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Tips can also be submitted electronically at www.kccrimestoppers.com or by downloading the mobile app P3TIPS on Google Play or the Apple app store.
