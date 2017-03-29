Kansas woman is charged in $5 million credit union theft

A former employee is charged with embezzling more than $5 million from a Parsons, Kan., credit union that was later declared insolvent and forced to liquidate.
Nita Rae Nirschl, 64, of Parsons, was named Tuesday in an 81-count federal grand jury indictment.
The indictment alleges that from 2010 to December 2014, Nirshl stole more than $5 million from the Parsons Pittsburg Credit Union based in Parsons.
The stolen money was allegedly deposited in her personal bank accounts. She allegedly laundered the money by withdrawing the cash from ATMs at casinos in Missouri, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Nevada, according to the indictment.
