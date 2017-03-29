Kansas City police investigate gunshots fired into College Avenue residence

Someone opened fire at a house in the 4300 block of College Avenue early Wednesday. No one was injured, but police recovered multiple shell casings.
Officers responded to the residence just before 4:30 a.m. on a shots fired call. Witnesses inside said numerous gunshots were fired into the house.
Details of what prompted the shooting were not available. No suspect information was released.
Crime scene investigators arrived and collected evidence.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
