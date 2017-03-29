Two now charged in 2016 kidnapping, killing of KC man who worked for Belton schools

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot Pause

1:10 Mark Bedell on Kansas City Public Schools' strategic plan

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

2:10 Big-ticket taxpayer, private-sector KC-area projects

1:13 Rep. Pelosi says GOP should've taken time to develop health care bill

1:19 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signs 'right-to-work' legislation