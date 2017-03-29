Two now charged in 2016 kidnapping, killing of KC man who worked for Belton schools

A second man has been charged in the kidnapping and killing of Jaime Patton in south Kansas City.
Howard R. Ross III, also known as “Lil’ Howard” and “Shooter,” was named in a federal grand jury indictment Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping and killing of Patton last September.
Raynal King, who was previously charged in the case, was also named in Tuesday’s indictment.
Ross, 22, and King, 25, are charged with kidnapping resulting in death, using a firearm to commit murder in relation to the kidnapping, carjacking resulting in death, using a firearm to commit murder in relation to the carjacking and being felons in possession of a firearm.
Patton, 28, worked as a technology department technician for Belton public schools.
According to court documents, he was driving home from a hospital where he was visiting a family member when he was kidnapped.
They drove to several ATMs in an attempt to get money from his bank account before Patton was shot and left in a south Kansas City street, according to the allegations.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
