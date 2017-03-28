KC man faces domestic violence charges in attack of woman in front of children

A Kansas City man faces multiple domestic violence charges after prosecutors say he punched, choked and threatened to kill a woman in front of her children.
Travis L. Turner, 34, was charged Tuesday with three counts of domestic violence and armed criminal action in the assaults that happened March 17 and Saturday at a residence in the 4200 block of Cypress Avenue. Turner is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center after failing to post a $100,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court April 12.
According to court records, the victim said Turner attacked her the afternoon of March 17 after an acquaintance dropped her off at the residence. Turner was waiting for the woman when she arrived and allegedly pulled her from the car by her hair. Turner then reportedly dragged her into an apartment and repeatedly punched her in the face and head.
Turner also allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat with one hand. Turner reportedly continued to punch her while he choked her. The woman said Turner exerted so much pressure that she briefly passed out.
Throughout the evening, Turner made the victim go with him while he bought and sold drugs, according to court records.
The second attack occurred Saturday in front of several children. The victim said she was putting on her shoes when Turner grabbed her by the hair and said, “You’re not going to just keep running off from me.”
Turner allegedly only let go of the woman’s hair when one of the children asked him. The assault reportedly continued after the woman and the children then left the house and got into a car parked in the driveway. Turner allegedly walked up to the driver’s side door, reached through the open window and grabbed the victim by the throat.
He told the woman, “You’re not going to keep leaving me.” Turner then reportedly threw a brick at the car as the woman tried to back out of the driveway. Turner allegedly grabbed a silver handgun from his truck parked nearby and pointed it at the woman.
“I will kill you in front of your kids, take my kids,” he allegedly told the victim. “You don’t have to worry about the cancer, I will kill you first.”
The woman sustained two black eyes and had bruises on her right cheek, upper left arm and faint red marks on both sides of the base of her neck from the March 17 assault.
Turner was arrested Monday and denied attacking the woman.
