Independence meth dealer pleads guilty to federal charge

An Independence man pleaded guilty Tuesday to supplying pounds of methamphetamine to dealers in St. Joseph.
Gregory Scott Huggins II, 31, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Huggins admitted in his plea that he supplied more than 5 kilograms of the drug to others who distributed it in the St. Joseph area.
He faces a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set.
