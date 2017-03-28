Woman finally wins her KC house back after a money launderer took it with a common scam

0:43 Two killed in KC house fire Pause

4:31 Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'

1:00 D.C. man remembers to cover his face mid-robbery

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

0:29 Students being evacuated from Oak Park High School after possible threat

0:49 Raw video: Buses arrive at Oak Park High School to take students to Staley

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting