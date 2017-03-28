Crime

March 28, 2017 12:04 PM

Reward offered in teen’s 2008 killing in Kansas City, Kan.

By Tony Rizzo

It’s been nine years since gunshots fired from a passing car killed 17-year-old Jose Macias Jr. on a Kansas City, Kan., street.

Authorities have never given up on trying to find who killed the aspiring carpenter.

On Tuesday, the ninth anniversary of the shooting that killed Macias, officials said a reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information leading to his killer.

Macias was fatally shot on March 28, 2008, near 13th Street and Ridge Avenue.

He was walking to a store with a cousin when they were both shot. His cousin survived.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

