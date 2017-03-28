Johnson County, Mo., sheriff defends security of jail after inmates attempt escape

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape Pause

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

4:31 Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'

0:29 Students being evacuated from Oak Park High School after possible threat

0:49 Raw video: Buses arrive at Oak Park High School to take students to Staley

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

0:52 Raw video: Lockdown at Oak Park high school