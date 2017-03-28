Johnson County, Mo., sheriff defends security of jail after inmates attempt escape

Following a riot by inmates last week at the Johnson County, Mo., jail, the sheriff there is defending the security of his facility.
Sheriff Scott Munsterman of Johnson County, Mo., disputed a statement issued by Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. after the riot. In the statement, White called the incident deeply concerning and said Jackson County inmates would no longer be sent to Johnson County “until we are certain all operational issues have been adequately addressed.”
Jackson County inmates had been transferred to the Johnson County, Mo., jail last September while the Jackson County Detention Center received security and safety upgrades.
Munsterman defended the security of his jail in comments to Fox 4, saying that if not for his employees’ swift action, the incident could have been worse.
“This type of public statement implies that something was done incorrectly by Johnson County Personnel or that the policies or procedures in place are inadequate,” Munsterman said.
During the incident, inmates attempted to break out of the jail and obscured surveillance cameras. More than 175 law enforcement officers responded to the jail. In a statement after the incident, Munsterman said the inmates displayed increasingly violent behavior, and after officials took control, all 42 inmates were placed in restraints.
Munsterman also placed blame on the Jackson County inmates who had been transferred to his jail, saying they initiated the incident.
Munsterman could not be immediately reached for comment.
