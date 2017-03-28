Crime

March 28, 2017 7:14 AM

More than 50 shots fired into home that is reportedly the same one where boy was killed

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Gunman sprayed more than 50 shots early Tuesday into a Kansas City house that is reportedly where a drive-by-shooting killed 3-year-old Amorian S.L. Hale in 2015.

The shots were fired about 2:30 a.m. into the house at 67th Street and Walrond Avenue. There were six people in the house, but no one was injured.

Detectives continue to investige the early morning incident.

Amorian died when someone fired numerous bullets from an SKS assault-style rifle into his house. Authorities allege that his death was the result of an attempt to retaliate for the 2015 killing of D’Shawn Marchbanks on a highway in Grandview.

 

Murder charges announced in slaying of 3-year-old Amorian Hale

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announces murder charges in the death of Amorian Hale.

Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com
 

 

Three men, including two brothers, have been accused in Amorian’s death. Prosecutors charged SirTerry Stevenson, Dominque Marchbanks and Sulif Wilkins with first-degree murder.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Vandals go on BB gun spree in Overland Park

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos