More than 50 shots fired into home that is reportedly the same one where boy was killed

Gunman sprayed more than 50 shots early Tuesday into a Kansas City house that is reportedly where a drive-by-shooting killed 3-year-old Amorian S.L. Hale in 2015.
The shots were fired about 2:30 a.m. into the house at 67th Street and Walrond Avenue. There were six people in the house, but no one was injured.
Detectives continue to investige the early morning incident.
Amorian died when someone fired numerous bullets from an SKS assault-style rifle into his house. Authorities allege that his death was the result of an attempt to retaliate for the 2015 killing of D’Shawn Marchbanks on a highway in Grandview.
Three men, including two brothers, have been accused in Amorian’s death. Prosecutors charged SirTerry Stevenson, Dominque Marchbanks and Sulif Wilkins with first-degree murder.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
