Robbers of Stilwell bank sentenced to federal prison

A man and a woman from Kansas City, Kan., who pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in Stilwell were sentenced Monday to 25 years and almost 17 years, respectively, in federal prison.
Jacob L. Smith, 19, and Danille Morris, 27, also pleaded guilty to firearm charges in the March 9, 2016, robbery of the First National Bank at 7460 W. 199th St. A third person, 40-year-old Gary Jordan of Kansas City, Kan., was previously convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He is appealing.
According to court records, Morris drove the two men to the bank with her 19-month-old daughter in a carseat. The men robbed the bank of more than $15,000 and threatened employees with handguns.
Smith fired six shots at law enforcement officers during a high-speed pursuit that went through Leawood and entered Missouri. It ended when the robbers’ vehicle wrecked trying to take the ramp to northbound Bruce R. Watkins Drive from Interstate 435. Jordan tried to carjack another vehicle but all three were arrested. The child was not injured.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
