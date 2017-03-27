Update: Student in custody after bolting during Oak Park High evacuation over threats

Authorities are talking to several people of interest but no arrests have been made in their investigation a student made “several threats” about Oak Park High School in the Northland.
Kansas City police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department responded receiving threats about the school, at 825 NE 79th Terrace, Kansas City, North, beginning after 9 a.m. Monday.
Authorities reported by 10:22 a.m. that everyone was safe but they began evacuating the building — about 1,400 students. Kansas City Police Department bomb and arson investigators began methodically searching room to room and searching beneath parked vehicles.
A student made several threats that were called into police dispatchers, police said.
“There were multiple threats made but I can’t comment on how specific they were,” said Jon Bazzano, a a spokesman for the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.
Between four to five students were detained and interviewed by police.
“On situations like these, we’re able to track down pretty quickly where the threat came from,” Bazzano said.
“In this case it’s taken us awhile so that’s why we’re going to take every precaution we can until we narrow down who our suspect is,” Bazzano added.
Police tackled a student who bolted from the school during the evacuation, trying to run away and he was taken into custody, Bazzano said. The student injured his arm in the process, Bazzano said. It was unclear if the student’s escape attempt was related to the threats.
Buses started lining up on North Troost Avenue about 10:45 a.m. as police prepared to evacuate the students from the high school. Students — hands on their heads — were walked single file to the buses as they evacuated.
North Kansas City Schools sent an email to families: “As a precautionary measure, we are relocating Oak Park High School students to ensure law enforcement can most effectively assess the situation. Students will be transported to Staley High School. Families members approved to pick students up from school should bring identification and pick up their student from the back entrance at Staley. Parking is available on Shoal Creek Parkway, Falcon Drive north of the entrance and the back parking lot.”
At 11:35 the Clay County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that “deputies and @kcpolice still working methodically through each classroom to check & evacuate students to Staley. Safety is our 1st priority.”
An elementary school nearby was reportedly on “lock and teach” — in which kids cannot leave but teaching continues — as a precaution.
Gladstone Department of Public Safety told parents via Twitter that the buses were going to take students to Staley High School at 2800 NE Shoal Creek Pkwy, Kansas City, North, where the North Kansas City School District planned for students to reunite with parents.
The North Kansas City School District earlier sent a letter to parents that said: “Oak Park High School is currently in lockdown as we investigated an anonymous threat.
“Law enforcement is on-site assisting in the investigation and working to keep everyone safe. We don’t have a lot of detail at this time but we will keep you updated as we learn more. We know this is a stressful time and appreciate your cooperation and patience.”
The threat was made as students returned from spring break and began MAPP testing.
Sherree Cecil said her daughter sent a text at 9:21, saying the school was on full lockdown and that she could hear sirens.
Cecil rushed to the school after she called the school and didn’t get an answer.
“A lot of things run through your mind, and none of them are good,” Cecil said.
As a cold rain fell, parents gathered outside the school waiting for answers. Mike Terrell said he heard the sirens and drove over to the school.
Christina Self said her daughter sent her a text saying the school was on lockdown. Racing through her mind as the read the text: Fear and trying to decide how to get the kids out.”
“I was headed home from work and drove by and saw all of the cop cars,” Self said.
Some parents added that they heard the threat possibly involved explosives. Those details, however, could not be confirmed with police.
Police and sheriff’s vehicles filled the parking lot in front of the school. The streets surrounding the school were blocked to traffic.
Makayla Pacheco, a student, said she arrived at the school to meet with counselors to discuss her graduation but she was not allowed inside. Several of her classmates sent her text messages saying that the school was locked down.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
