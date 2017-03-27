Update: Student in custody after bolting during Oak Park High evacuation over threats

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape Pause

0:49 Raw video: Buses arrive at Oak Park High School to take students to Staley

0:52 Raw video: Lockdown at Oak Park high school

4:31 Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

1:19 At rally for animal shelter, mayor suggests what to tell opponents of Question 3

1:51 Five things to know: The Overland Park apartment fire

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:21 Massive fire in Overland Park