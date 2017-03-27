Trial begins Monday in fatal shooting of rapper outside Overland Park bar

The trial for a man accused of killing an Olathe rapper outside an Overland Park bar is scheduled to begin Monday.
James Willis, 29, of Kansas City is charged in Johnson County District Court with first-degree murder in the September 2015 fatal shooting of Jurl Carter.
Prosecutors allege that Willis shot Carter, 24, outside Jim Kilroy’s Roxy Bar at 75th Street and Metcalf Avenue.
Willis’ brother, Dale Willis, was found guilty last year and is now serving a life prison sentence.
Dale Willis, 34, also a rapper and founder of Duced Out Records in Kansas City, got into an argument outside the bar and punched Carter in the face, according to testimony at his trial.
Carter then got in his car and was backing out of the parking lot when prosecutors allege that James Willis walked up and shot him multiple times.
James Willis is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Two weeks have been set aside for his trial.
