One dead after vehicle hits parked semi-truck in Johnson County

A woman died early Saturday morning when her vehicle crashed into a parked semitractor-trailer outside Gardner, Kan.
The woman, who has not been identified, was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 near Clare Road.
The semi-truck was parked on the shoulder when the woman’s sedan rear-ended it, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers temporarily closed southbound I-35 to investigate. All lanes of I-35 in the area are now open.
