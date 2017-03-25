Crime

March 25, 2017 8:16 AM

One dead after vehicle hits parked semi-truck in Johnson County

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

A woman died early Saturday morning when her vehicle crashed into a parked semitractor-trailer outside Gardner, Kan.

The woman, who has not been identified, was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 near Clare Road.

The semi-truck was parked on the shoulder when the woman’s sedan rear-ended it, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers temporarily closed southbound I-35 to investigate. All lanes of I-35 in the area are now open.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Vandals go on BB gun spree in Overland Park

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos