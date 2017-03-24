Independence man in custody after police pursuit in KC

A man wanted for questioning in an Independence murder investigation is in custody after a police pursuit in Kansas City.
According to police, officers spotted the man in a vehicle about 2:20 p.m Friday but the man sped off after police attempted to pull the car over near Independence Avenue and Blue Ridge Blvd.
The man, police said, wrecked into a parked vehicle at Peery and Fuller avenues and both the suspect and a passenger ran from the car.
The suspect and passenger were taken into custody without incident after a short foot chase, police said.
Police said a violent crime enforcement squad car was also involved in a collision with the parked car that was pushed into the street by the suspect’s vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
