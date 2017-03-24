Crime

March 24, 2017 10:58 PM

Independence man in custody after police pursuit in KC

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

A man wanted for questioning in an Independence murder investigation is in custody after a police pursuit in Kansas City.

According to police, officers spotted the man in a vehicle about 2:20 p.m Friday but the man sped off after police attempted to pull the car over near Independence Avenue and Blue Ridge Blvd.

The man, police said, wrecked into a parked vehicle at Peery and Fuller avenues and both the suspect and a passenger ran from the car.

The suspect and passenger were taken into custody without incident after a short foot chase, police said.

Police said a violent crime enforcement squad car was also involved in a collision with the parked car that was pushed into the street by the suspect’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

