FBI seeking Colorado shooting suspect in Kansas City area

A man wanted for attempted murder in Colorado could be in the Kansas City area, the FBI said Friday.
Frank Junior Sanchez, 26, is wanted on a warrant from Jefferson County, Colo., according to the FBI.
He is wanted for allegedly shooting another man last month in Littleton, Colo.
Sanchez is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 195 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and acne scars on his face.
The FBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous, and if anyone sees Sanchez they should call 911.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
