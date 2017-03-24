After father’s killing, siblings increase reward to $10,000 in hope it leads to arrest

Siblings whose father was shot to death while walking his dog are hoping an increased reward will bring the perpetrator to justice.
David Lenox was found last month lying in a parking lot within his gated Willow Creek Apartment community in Kansas City. The Vietnam veteran had suffered a gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead.
His children, Mindy and Mike Lenox, recently added $6,000 to the reward offered for clues that lead to an arrest. The reward now stands at $10,000.
“We still do not have anyone in custody,” said Mindy Lenox. “We’re continuing to ask the public for any information they may have regarding that night.”
The shooting occurred about 10:45 p.m. Feb. 27 at the apartment complex off 99th and Walnut streets. No clear motive has emerged in the case, Mindy Lenox said.
“If they can shoot and kill an innocent person ... that’s very dangerous for the city,” she said.
Mindy and Mike Lenox increased the reward Thursday, which would have been their father’s 67th birthday.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submit a tip through the P3TIPS mobile app or do so electronically at KCcrimestoppers.com.
