Man and teen charged with stealing copper from rural Platte County home

A man and a teenager face burglary charges after they were arrested while allegedly stealing copper from a home in rural Platte County.
Deric R. Wagner, 32, and Kerstyn K. Rust, 17, both of Platte City, face second-degree burglary charges in the break-in that happened Tuesday morning, according to Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd.
The criminal charges stemmed from an investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
“The suspicious activity was called in by a neighbor. Citizens reporting activity that is suspicious or that doesn’t look right is what helps law enforcement do our job,” Sheriff Mark Owen said in a written statement.
According to court documents, deputies responded to a trespassing call in the 2600 block of Second Creek Road. Deputies arrived and allegedly found Wagner and Rust inside a home, stealing copper.
Deputies also recovered license plates that had previously been reported as stolen from an address in the 14000 block of Winan Road in Platte County.
Wagner and Rust are being held at the Platte County Detention Center after failing to post a $10,000 bond. If convicted, they each face up to seven years in prison, Zahnd said.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
