Repeat Overland Park shoplifter sentenced to prison

2:20 Country Club Plaza bunnies and animals on display Pause

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

3:45 March and prayer vigil for Olathe shooting victims

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS

2:40 Charges filed in Olathe Austins shooting

4:31 Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'

2:30 Two killed in shooting at 7th Heaven in Kansas City