Repeat Overland Park shoplifter sentenced to prison

An Overland Park woman who hoarded thousands of dollars in stolen clothing at her upscale home was sentenced Friday to one year and seven months in prison.
Kelli Jo Bauer, 47, was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $22,000 to area merchants.
She had two prior theft convictions in Johnson County when she was charged once again in 2015 with felony theft after Overland Park police served a search warrant at her house and recovered a large amount of stolen merchandise.
Bauer pleaded guilty last May in the 2015 case. The day before her sentencing was scheduled last November she was arrested again for shoplifting bras from a Lenexa Kohl’s store.
She pleaded guilty in that case in January.
On Friday, a Johnson County judge sentenced Bauer to one year in prison for the 2015 case and seven months in prison for the most recent case.
The sentences were ordered to run consecutively to each other.
