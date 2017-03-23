Crime

March 23, 2017 10:47 PM

Search is on in Kansas City after theft of The Waffler food truck

By Toriano Porter

The owner of a Kansas City food truck wants to know: Who in the world steals a food truck?

According to a Facebook post from ‘The Waffler’ owner Russell Viers, the truck was recently stolen from a garage that was replacing its starter.

The truck is known for its Liege Waffles.

Viers said he recently spent $1,300 on new tires for the truck.

The Waffler, Viers said, will be open this weekend despite the theft. The family owns a second truck.

“NOTHING stops The Waffler and The Son of The Waffler,” Viers wrote.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

