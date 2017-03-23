Search is on in Kansas City after theft of The Waffler food truck

The owner of a Kansas City food truck wants to know: Who in the world steals a food truck?
According to a Facebook post from ‘The Waffler’ owner Russell Viers, the truck was recently stolen from a garage that was replacing its starter.
The truck is known for its Liege Waffles.
Viers said he recently spent $1,300 on new tires for the truck.
The Waffler, Viers said, will be open this weekend despite the theft. The family owns a second truck.
“NOTHING stops The Waffler and The Son of The Waffler,” Viers wrote.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments