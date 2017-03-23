Suspect arrested after 20-minute police chase in Kansas City

A man may face felony eluding and child endangerment charges after a nearly 20-minute police pursuit through Kansas City ended in his arrest.
The pursuit started around 8:50 p.m. Thursday near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.
The suspect was taken into custody 20 minutes later near Montgall Avenue and Prospect after Kansas City police used stop sticks to flatten the man’s tires.
According to police scanner traffic, a woman and a child were in the vehicle, but got out of the car about five minutes into the chase.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
