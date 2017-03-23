Suspect found in $25,000 downtown Overland Park vandalism spree

Overland Park police say they have identified a suspect in the vandalism spree that damaged numerous windows in the city’s downtown area.
Police said that on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning someone used a pellet or BB gun to damage the windows and glass doors of about 16 businesses and residences in the area of 80th Street and Santa Fe Drive.
Damage was estimated at more than $25,000.
Wednesday afternoon, police released surveillance photos of a white pickup truck involved in the incident.
On Thursday, they said they had received a number of tips from the community and a suspect had been identified. Police said the case was being forwarded to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.
