Excelsior Springs man charged with animal abuse in shooting of neighbor’s dog

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline Pause

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol

3:50 Defendant in deaths of six firefighters in 1988 resentenced, will soon be released

1:05 Jessica Runions' family continues search, seeks closure

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack