Excelsior Springs man charged with animal abuse in shooting of neighbor’s dog

An Excelsior Springs man has been charged with animal abuse in the shooting of a neighbor’s dog.
Bobby Sawyers was charged with the misdemeanor Tuesday.
The crime allegedly occurred March 4 in the 26000 block of Northeast 98th Street, according to court documents. Clay County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the neighborhood, where Sawyers’ neighbor said he had returned home to find his dog with a bullet wound in its neck.
The neighbor took the dog to a veterinarian, who said the bullet had missed the dog’s vital organs and lodged in its left side. The vet gave the dog a 50-50 chance of survival.
Deputies contacted Sawyers, who admitted to shooting the dog, saying he did so because it ran toward him in a threatening way, according to court documents.
He later declined to sit for a second interview with authorities, telling them, “If you want to go ahead and charge me with something, go ahead and I’ll get an attorney,” court documents show.
A court hearing in the case is scheduled for April 25.
