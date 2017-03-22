Independence father charged with causing crash that killed two brothers

Jackson County authorities have charged a 41-year-old man with causing a vehicular crash in Northeast Kansas City on St. Patrick’s Day that killed two brothers.
Brian Keith Moyer was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license and child endangerment in the deaths of his sons Dustin Moyer, 6, and Brian Moyer Jr., 10.
The wreck happened Friday morning at 12th Street near Ewing Avenue in Northeast Kansas City. Moyer and a female passenger sustained injuries.
Witnesses said the car was driving between 70 and 100 mph and ran a stop sign before the driver lost control. The car hit a wooden utility pole, flipped and broke through a chain-link fence before coming to rest in the yard of a home.
The boys and Moyer were ejected. A female passenger had to be extricated by emergency workers.
The brothers attended Korte Elementary School in Independence.
According to court records, investigators learned that Moyer’s vehicle earlier struck the rear of a car near Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue. He stopped at the scene, got out of the car and agreed to exchange information with the other driver. Instead, Moyer allegedly got back into his vehicle and sped away.
The crash that killed the two brothers occurred when Moyer’s vehicle crested the hill on East 12th Street at Newton.
The boys were not wearing seat belts, according to court records.
Moyer has a previous conviction for drunken driving.
Prosecutors asked that bond be set at $20,000.
