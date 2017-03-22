Independence father charged with causing crash that killed two brothers

2:04 KC police chief reflects on the community, Black Lives Matter Pause

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

2:05 Video shows three males vandalizing Gardner Edgerton High School