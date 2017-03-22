Former Fort Leavenworth youth center worker sentenced for child sex abuse

A former youth center worker at Fort Leavenworth has been sentenced to prison for the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl.
Nicholas Clark, 24, was sentenced in Leavenworth County District Court to seven years and seven months in prison.
Last month, a jury found Clark guilty of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated solicitation of a child.
The crimes occurred when Clark worked at the Youth Services Center on Fort Leavenworth.
Prosecutors requested a life sentence for Clark. His attorney requested probation.
