Man sentenced for burning down ex-girlfriend’s Overland Park home

A 38-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison for burning down his former girlfriend’s home in Overland Park.
Glen Edward Hatchel was sentenced in Johnson County District Court where he pleaded guilty in January to two counts of arson, aggravated intimidation of a witness and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.
The fire last October destroyed the house in the 16500 block of Metcalf Avenue and damaged a shed in the yard.
Hatchel formerly lived with the woman, and about 10 days before the fire, he was charged with battering her and breaking her cellphone when she tried to call for help.
After posting bond, he was placed on house arrest with a GPS monitor.
But after he was released, he removed the monitor and walked from the house in Kansas City, Kan., where he was staying, to Overland Park.
The woman was not home when Hatchel broke into her house and set the fire.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments