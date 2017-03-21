Israeli police investigation leads to child porn case against Overland Park man

A 70-year-old Overland Park man has pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography online.
Frank Joseph Kurtz pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City.
Posing online as a 46-year-old woman, Kurtz sent images of child pornography to another person, according to federal prosecutors.
Police in Israel first discovered the emails and contacted U.S. law enforcement officers, who traced the emails to Kurtz.
As part of a plea agreement, lawyers will recommend a sentence of eight years and one month in prison.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
