KC police release photos of person of interest in church arson

Police bomb and arson investigators have released photographs of a person of interest connected to an arson earlier this month in Northeast Kansas City.
Officers responded to the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer at 711 Benton Blvd. on a reported fire. Investigators have determined that the blaze was deliberately set. Investigators are seeking to identify the person captured in the photographs.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
