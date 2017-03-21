Merriam woman killed when airborne car lands on her vehicle

A 63-year-old Merriam woman was killed Monday afternoon when another car landed on top of her car as she drove on Interstate 635 in Johnson County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as Sherry L. Miller.
The wreck occurred about 2:15 p.m. Monday at Interstate 35 and Interstate 635.
According to the patrol, an 18-year-old woman was on the ramp exiting from I-35 to I-635 when her car hit a grass embankment and went airborne.
The car landed on top of Miller’s vehicle which was northbound on I-635, according to the highway patrol’s report.
Both vehicles then struck a guardrail and came to rest on I-635.
The 18-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, but the extent of her injuries was not available.
