Kansas City’s ‘biggest gangster’ sentenced for illegal firearm

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting Pause

0:47 Officer sees gunshot victim exit vehicle, collapse in KC

2:21 Massive fire in Overland Park

1:18 Overland Park residents describe massive fire

3:15 New Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin: 'This is it for me'

0:58 Overland Park Fire Department describes 'tremendous fire' at apartment

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

6:06 Cuonzo Martin introduced as Missouri men's basketball coach

0:55 KU's early thoughts on Purdue: 'They're huge'