Olathe woman sentenced for causing fatal wreck while ‘huffing’ gas

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks Pause

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

2:35 Graphic content: She’s a Pistol gunfight unfolds on video

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

0:32 KU's Devonté Graham on win over Michigan State: 'It was a little chippy'

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

1:16 KU coach Bill Self after Michigan State win: 'Nobody listened to me'

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election