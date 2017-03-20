Olathe woman sentenced for causing fatal wreck while ‘huffing’ gas

An Olathe woman who was “huffing” gas from an aerosol can when she caused a fatal traffic crash was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison.
Angeline Shelor, 26, was sentenced in Johnson County District Court, where she pleaded guilty to reckless second-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old Lelia Roberts.
Roberts was killed on Aug. 20, 2015, in a head-on collision in the 1100 block of Dennis Avenue in Olathe.
Witnesses reported seeing Shelor speeding and driving erratically before the wreck, . One witness reported seeing her driving while holding an aerosol can with a straw to her mouth.
A blood test taken after the crash found a chemical commonly used as a refrigerant in Shelor’s system.
Shelor was given credit for the 301 days she has served in jail.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
