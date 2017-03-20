Crime

March 20, 2017 12:23 PM

Olathe woman sentenced for causing fatal wreck while ‘huffing’ gas

By Tony Rizzo

An Olathe woman who was “huffing” gas from an aerosol can when she caused a fatal traffic crash was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison.

Angeline Shelor, 26, was sentenced in Johnson County District Court, where she pleaded guilty to reckless second-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old Lelia Roberts.

Roberts was killed on Aug. 20, 2015, in a head-on collision in the 1100 block of Dennis Avenue in Olathe.

Witnesses reported seeing Shelor speeding and driving erratically before the wreck, . One witness reported seeing her driving while holding an aerosol can with a straw to her mouth.

A blood test taken after the crash found a chemical commonly used as a refrigerant in Shelor’s system.

Shelor was given credit for the 301 days she has served in jail.

