Man reportedly fires at officers, leads them on chase that ends in KCK

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope Pause

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

1:26 Raw video: Purinton makes court appearance in Olathe

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

2:00 Hundreds crammed into church to honor victims of Olathe shooting

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

0:32 KU's Devonté Graham on win over Michigan State: 'It was a little chippy'

1:16 KU coach Bill Self after Michigan State win: 'Nobody listened to me'