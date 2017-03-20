Man reportedly fires at officers, leads them on chase that ends in KCK

A man allegedly fired shots at police during a traffic stop in Leavenworth County and then led them on a chase that ended in Kansas City, Kan., according to media reports.
The incident began Monday morning when officers tried to pull the man over in Leavenworth County. The man allegedly fired at officers, according to KCTV.
The man led police on a chase into Bonner Springs where he allegedly fired at police there. The chase continued into Kansas City, Kan., where police were able to use spike strips to deflate the vehicle’s tire, according to KCTV.
The chase ended near North 60th and Everette Avenue, where the vehicle ran out of gas. The man tried to hide, but police dogs found him hiding in a truck, according to KCTV.
