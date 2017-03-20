Stolen pickup fleeing from police crashes into Independence house, bursts into flames

A suspected stolen pickup truck fleeing from police late Sunday crashed into an Independence house, causing the house and truck to burst into flames.
Independence officers were following a stolen Ford F-250 pickup truck about 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Noland Road when the driver of the truck realized he was being followed.
As the driver allegedly tried to flee from police, officers pursued the vehicle. The chase lasted about a minute and ended when the truck crashed into a house on the northwest corner of 23rd and South Haden streets.
The impact caused the truck and the house to burst into flames. The driver, who was not injured, exited the pickup and was taken into custody.
Officers helped a man who lives in the house escape from the flames. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments