2:07 Homicide victims of 2016 remembered at prayer vigil Pause

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

0:43 Raw video: Car slams in Parkville business during car chase

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

2:07 Systematic failure delays investigation into rape of 4-year-old

1:46 Experience the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Kansas City

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

1:50 Adoption by the numbers

14:43 Preview of KU and UC Davis first-round NCAA game