Four charged in Kansas City kidnapping that ended in remote Kansas field

Four people from Kansas City face charges after being accused of kidnapping two people and trying to take one of them to Colorado at gunpoint.
Jeremy M. Dobson, 30, his brother, Joshua A. Dobson, 25, Courtney J. Devero, 25, and Justin D. Watson, 21, all of Kansas City, were each charged in federal court with one count of kidnapping and one count of using a firearm during a violent crime.
Joshua Dobson, Devero and Watson were in federal custody. Jeremy Dobson is considered a fugitive, prosecutors said.
According to court documents, on March 10 a man and a woman were tied to a pole in the basement of a Kansas City residence and held at gunpoint. They were allegedly beaten by the kidnappers, who took the man with them as they drove across Kansas, eventually leaving him tied up in a remote field in Russell, Kan. as they drove to Colorado.
The suspects allegedly dropped the woman off at a local hospital with ligature marks around her wrist and ankles as well as redness in the face.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments