25 years in prison ordered for killing of man in Overland Park

A 21-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for the 2014 killing of an Overland Park man.
Demario Thompson was sentenced in Johnson County District Court where he pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Steven Sawyer.
Thompson also pleaded guilty to car burglary and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A judge on Friday ran the three sentences consecutively to each other.
Sawyer was shot outside his house in the 9200 block of West 83rd Terrace on New Year’s Eve 2014 when he went out to warm up his car and confronted Thompson breaking into his car.
