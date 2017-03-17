Man re-sentenced for south Kansas City carjacking and kidnapping

A Kentucky man was re-sentenced Friday to 45 years in prison for carjacking and kidnapping a south Kansas City man.
Robert C. Caldwell, 27, received the same sentence last year in U.S. District Court in Kansas City for the January 2015 crime spree that ended in the St. Louis area when the victim escaped.
But a federal appeals court ordered a new sentencing hearing for Caldwell because of how a prior robbery conviction was classified.
On Friday, the judge once again re-imposed the same 45-year sentence.
