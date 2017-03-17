Court docs: Baby has brain damage after injuries allegedly suffered at Olathe day care

A baby injured allegedly at an unlicensed Olathe day care earlier this year suffered “long term” brain injuries and may be left blind, according to court documents released Friday.
Paige Hatfield, the 25-year-old day care operator, was charged March 1 with aggravated battery and operating an unlicensed day care.
According to the documents released Friday, the 4-month-old boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital on Jan. 30 after Hatfield called 911 because the child was vomiting and unresponsive.
Testing revealed bleeding on the baby’s brain, and a doctor at the hospital diagnosed the infant with “abusive head trauma,” according to the court documents.
The doctor told police detectives that the type of injuries “are only caused by violent non-accidental physical trauma,” the documents allege.
Since he was injured, the infant has suffered “uncontrolled seizures.” He also suffered “severe” hemorrhaging in his retinas and is “at risk for cortical blindness,” according to the documents.
Hatfield told investigators that the baby had seemed fine, but began spitting up. He then said he began gurgling and “appeared to be in a daze.”
His eyes rolled back in his head and Hatfield said she began to “freak out” and called 911.
“Ms. Hatfield repeatedly denied that (the baby) suffered a fall or was injured in any way in her care,” a detective wrote in the documents.
Hatfield was released from custody after posting a $25,000 bond.
As a condition of her bond she is not allowed to have contact with children other than her own and is prohibited from working at any day care.
She is scheduled to appear in Johnson County District Court on April 12.
